Russia’s data base of terrorists is open to 43 countries, says FSB director

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The special services of more than 40 counties have access to the Russia-initiated international data base for resistance to terrorism, the director of Russia’s federal security service FSB, head of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee Alexander Bortnikov said in an interview to the government-published daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta ahead of the NAC’s 15th anniversary.

He recalled that the data base began to be created in 2008 in accordance with agreements concluded by the participants in the annual conference of special services and law enforcement agencies - the FSB’s partners. Currently it operates under the aegis of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee.

"The scale of cooperation on this track keeps growing. Whereas in 2009 the data base incorporated 19 special services in 17 countries and one specialized agency of international organizations, now it is open to 57 special services in 43 countries and eight special divisions of international organizations in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas," Bortnikov said.

The data base contains more than 90,000 documents concerning resistance to terrorism, including information about 50,000 individuals, 9,000 ‘financiers’ of terrorist activity, nearly 11,000 terrorism-related crimes, more than 190 terrorist organizations, 30,000 photo and video materials and 500 reference documents.

"In accordance with UN resolutions the data base has formed a special catalogue of more than 15,000 terrorist militants," Bortnikov said.