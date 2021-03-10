Moscow police shut down over 360 facilities for violating coronavirus restrictions

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Moscow police shut down more than 360 cafes and retail stores for violating coronavirus restrictions last year, according to a video shown to Moscow City Council members before an address by head of the Main Moscow Department of the Russian Interior Ministry Oleg Baranov.

"Police officers played an important role in ensuring compliance with sanitary rules in the city. They identified and shut down over 360 cafes, hookah bars, tobacco shops and retail stores that were in breach of restrictions," the video said.

In addition, the Moscow police seized nearly nine mln masks and 16,000 coronavirus tests intended for illegal sale.