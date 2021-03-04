Magnitude 8.0 quake reported in the Pacific Ocean

TASS, March 5. A magnitude 8.0 quake was reported on Thursday in the Pacific Ocean, near the Kermadec Islands near New Zealand, according to the US Geological Survey.

Its epicenter was at a depth of ten kilometers. There are no settlements close to the epicenter.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning. Earlier on Thursday, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off New Zealand’s North Island, and several hours later a 7.5-magnitude quake was reported off the Kermadek Islands. Both times, they prompted tsunami alerts.