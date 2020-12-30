Search and rescue operation in Onega fishing boat’s wreck area completed

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency of Sea and River Transport has concluded the active phase of the search and rescue operation in the area of the Onega fishing boat’s wreck in the Barents Sea, the agency’s press service informed TASS.
"On December 30, at 15:00 Moscow time, the active phase of the search and rescue operation of the wreck of the Onega shipping boat was concluded. Search and rescue works are over," the agency’s source said. The source added that the vessels involved in the operation are returning to their previous stations.
In the near future, a tugboat of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery will arrive at the wreck site to monitor the sea floor.
The Onega fishing boat sank on Monday due to icing in the Barents Sea near the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. Only two sailors of the 19 on board were rescued. A source in the emergency services told TASS that all remaining 17 sailors are presumed dead.