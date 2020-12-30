Search and rescue operation in Onega fishing boat’s wreck area completed

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency of Sea and River Transport has concluded the active phase of the search and rescue operation in the area of the Onega fishing boat’s wreck in the Barents Sea, the agency’s press service informed TASS.

"On December 30, at 15:00 Moscow time, the active phase of the search and rescue operation of the wreck of the Onega shipping boat was concluded. Search and rescue works are over," the agency’s source said. The source added that the vessels involved in the operation are returning to their previous stations.