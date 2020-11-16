Russia’s drug crime rate drops almost 17%, says interior minister

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s drug-related crime rate has dropped almost 17%, and the flow of heroin from the Central Asian region has likewise decreased, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters on Monday following a Russian Security Council meeting.

"The drug crime rate has dropped almost 17%. We have been able to substantially reduce the flow of opium drugs, primarily heroin, coming from the Central Asian region," he said.

The Interior Ministry noted that it was possible to improve the situation thanks to well-coordinated work by all government agencies and an integrated approach to the problem as well as the monitoring system that had been created.

According to the ministry, penalties for large-scale trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances have been tightened. In addition, liability for illegal trafficking of precursors has been introduced. "The list of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances prohibited or restricted for circulation in Russia has been expanded by more than 330 items," Kolokoltsev noted.