Fire in a mine in Russia’s Komi could have been caused by short circuit during drilling

SYKTYVKAR, November 2. /TASS/. The fire in a mine in Russia’s Komi Region could have been caused by short circuit during drilling operations, says Lukoil-Komi, the Yareganeft parent company.

"According to the preliminary information, the fire has been caused by a short circuit in a starter belonging to contractor Neftegazmash (NGM) during drilling operations," the company said.

The fire was reported at 20:03 (Moscow time). At the time of the incident, 82 employees of the company and its contractors were at the site.

According to Lukoil-Komi, the NGM employees first attempted to quench the fire themselves, but, after their attempts failed, informed their customer - Yareganeft. The company decided to immediately evacuate all people from the oil mine and then proceed with emergency measures. The mine’s operation has been suspended. Almost all people have been evacuated to the surface.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ regional directorate, two people remain missing. Rescue teams work at the site. The Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office perform inspections over the incident.

Yareganeft develops the Timano-Pechory - Yaregskoye oil field, one of the oldest in operation. The oil field has been developed since 1939. Its oil, found at 165-200 meters deep, is highly viscous and has trace amounts of natural gas.