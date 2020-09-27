Two die in single-engine plane crash in Nizhny Novgorod - emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Two people have died in the crash of a single-engine plane in Nizhny Novgorod, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"Currently, the plane is being retrieved from the water. According to preliminary information, two people were killed," the spokesman said.

The plane crashed into the Volga River near the village of Mikhalchikovo at about 14:40 Moscow time. The regional prosecutor’s office has launched a probe into the accident.

It has already been found out that the flight had been made without a corresponding permit. According to the emergencies ministry, the pilot lost control of the aircraft.