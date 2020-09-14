At least one miner killed in Kemerovo region mine’s rockfall

KEMEROVO, September 14./TASS/. Eighty-seven people had to be evacuated and at least one miner was killed in the rockfall in a mine of Russia’s Kemerovo region, according to early reports, an emergency source has told TASS.

According to the source, there were 95 people in the mine when roof collapsed in a mine tunnel of Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine. Eighty-seven people were evacuated, and six stayed in the mine to ensure that its life-support systems remained operational. "According to preliminary information, one miner was killed, and the fate of one more is unclear," the source added.