Open fire put out in South Russian apartment block, 90 flats damaged

KRASNODAR, September 13. /TASS/. Firefighters extinguished open fire in an eight-storey apartment building in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, the Emergency Situations Ministry’s directorate in the Krasnodar Territory said on Sunday.

"Open fire was put out at at 6:00 Moscow time," the directorate said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that at 5:30 Moscow time the fire had been contained at the area of 4,400 square meters.

The directorate’s chief, Oleg Volynkin, told reporters on site that almost 90 apartments were damaged by the fire.

"A total of 88 apartments were damaged. The eighth floor burned out completely," he said.

According to the official, careless handling of fire is seen as the most likely cause of the blaze.

"The fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor. Apparently, [the reason] is careless handling of fire," he said, adding that the fire quickly spread to the eighth floor (attic floor), which is built entirely of wood.

According to the Russian emergencies ministry, the fire broke out at approximately 02:15 Moscow time on Sunday. First firefighting squads arrived six minutes later. By that time, the fire engulfed an area of about 800 square meters. About 300 people were evacuated from the burning house and are currently staying at a temporary shelter. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.