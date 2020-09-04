Russia’s FSB detains 13 members of online community plotting mass killings

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained 13 members of a closed online community who plotted mass killings, the FSB said in a statement.

"Thirteen Russian nationals who plotted to carry out mass killings have been detained in several regions of the country. They planned to use improvised explosive devices, petrol bombs and bladed weapons, and also encouraged other Internet users to commit similar crimes. Eleven of them were members of a closed online community within a social media platform," the statement reads.

Four improvised explosive devices, components for making petrol bombs, as well as hunting, non-lethal and bladed weapons were seized. According to data available to TASS, the group consisted of young people.

"Personal diaries and communication means seized from these people prove that they had plans to commit crimes. The diaries particularly contain bomb-making manuals and blueprints of attacks on educational and law enforcement facilities, as well as on public places," the FSB added.

"The necessary procedural steps and preventive measures will be taken after tests are conducted," the FSB said.