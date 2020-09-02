Russia’s FSB busts clandestine gun-making ring across nine regions

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended 20 underground gunsmiths in 9 regions of Russia and shut down six gun workshops, the FSB press service told TASS Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service thwarted criminal activities of 20 residents of Crimea and the Krasnoyarsk, Voronezh, Kemerovo, Leningrad, Moscow, Rostov, Sverdlovsk and Tomsk regions. All of them were involved in restoration of combat capabilities of civilian weapons in underground workshops with an intention of sale," the press service said.

The operation also shut down six workshops where weapons underwent upgrades.

During the operation, 83 firearms were seized, including AKS-74U and AK-103 assault rifles, PPSh and PPS submachine guns, Mosin, SKS, SVT, AR-15 and Mauser rifles and carbines, TT, PM, SPSh, Glock and Nagant pistols and revolvers. Besides, 16 grenades, over 5,000 rounds of various calibers, over 100 main weapon parts, 5 silencers and 150 bayonets were seized.

Measures on detection and thwarting of illegal activities, connected to illegal possession and modification of weapons, continue, the service added.