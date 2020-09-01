Two children, teenager dead in a fire in Russia’s Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, September 1. /TASS/. Two children and one teenager have been killed by a deadly fire that broke out in an apartment located in a five-story building in Makhachkala (Russia’s Dagestan), the emergency ministry’s regional department told reporters Tuesday.
Russia seeks a grasp of Japan’s military commitments to US — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Moscow stands for dialogue on the issues of security in the region where Russia borders with the Japanese islands
Montenegro opposition leader Krivokapic announces fall of regime after parliamentary polls
According to preliminary results of exit polls, ruling center left Democratic Party of Socialists is scoring 34.4% of votes, the opposition alliance For the Future of Montenegro is winning 33.4% of votes
Lukashenko says Belarusian government system should not be tied to president
Earlier, Lukashenko expressed readiness to hand over some of the presidential duties, but only on condition of a constitutional reform
Lukashenko claims turned to West because of no understanding in Russia,
The Belarusian leader underscored that Minsk is forced to conduct a multi-vector policy in any situation
Russia can join ranks of top five global economies this year, presidential aide says
Russia has not dropped goals of joining the top five global economies, Maxim Oreshkin said
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Ukraine will block any attempts to maintain learning in Russian language — Kremlin
From September 1, all Ukrainian schools will switch to Ukrainian as the medium of instruction
Press review: EU carbon tax to hit Russia and India pulls out of Russian military exercise
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 31
Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy by year-end
It was earlier reported that the corvette Gremyashchiy might be subsequently armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Foreign customers file requests for Russia’s advanced tank support combat vehicle
The combat vehicles were demonstrated to foreign customers at the Army-2020 forum in Kubinka last week, the defense manufacturer recalled
Russian schoolchildren not required to wear masks in class
There are no plans to move Russian schools to remote learning starting on September 20, according to the sanitary watchdog
Press review: Russian hackers leak US voter data and German investment exits Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 1st
Gazprom expects gas exports to Europe in 2020 at 170 bln cubic meters
The company's department head pointed to signs of a recovery in gas prices on the European market
Germany hashes over Nord Stream 2 sanctions with US administration
Berlin is against exterritorial sanctions of the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reiterated
India withdraws from Kavkaz-2020 international drills in Russia
Russia and India are close and privileged strategic partners, said India’s Defense Ministry spokesperson
Diplomat blasts US sanctions for targeting Russian scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine
The diplomat stated that the sanctions may be an instrument of unfair competition
Russia may develop 6th-generation fighter jet under MiG-Sukhoi brand
Among the typical characteristics specialists note its capability to perform combat missions without human participation and its AI, the availability of a radio-photonic radar, the ability to develop hypersonic speed and fly into the near-Earth space and employ weapons based on new physical principles
Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in retaliatory move
Earlier, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said three Russian diplomats, suspected of spying, were to leave the country
Russia denies NATO statement about its Su-27 fighter violating Danish border
Earlier, NATO issued a statement that that a B52 bomber of the United States Air Force was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter in international airspace over the Baltic Sea
Russia offers its newest Su-57 jet for exports
The Su-57 is made to destroy all kinds of air, ground and water-based targets
Merkel supports completion of Nord Stream 2 project
The German chancellor considers unreasonable to link this economic project to the Navalny case
Moldova opens border for citizens of Russia and some other countries
Now the list includes 53 states, including the neighboring countries of Romania and Ukraine, as well as Armenia, Israel, Spain, Kazakhstan, France and a number of others
Gazprom transfers $1.35 bln to PGNiG under Stockholm Arbitration decision
According to the head of Gazprom's Financial and Economic Department, the payment will not affect the appeal process of the decision and will not damage the company's position
Lavrov says Russia ready to aid inter-Syrian dialogue during talks with opposition
Members of the Syrian opposition have informed the Russian top diplomat about the memorandum of understanding between the Syrian Democratic Council and the People’s Will party signed on the outcomes of the talks in Moscow
Islamic State financiers detained in five Russian regions
Communication means and payment tools were seized from the detained
140 protesters detained in Minsk on Sunday
The Belarusian interior ministry spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova said the situation calmed down
Baltic states ban entrance to Lukashenko, 29 more Belarusian officials
The move comes amid developments that followed the recent presidential election
COVID-19 case count in Russia exceeds 1 million
The daily increase rate has stayed below 0.5% for 17 days already
US claims Russian Su-27 jets intercepted B-52 bomber in ‘unprofessional manner’
Earlier, the Russian National Defense Control Center noted that the Russian planes acted in strict compliance with the international air law
First batch of latest Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops
The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew
Tikhanovskaya plans to address UN Security Council on September 4
She will also address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on September 8
COVID-19 herd immunity in 11 Russian regions surpasses 20%, sanitary watchdog says
Among social workers the highest level of herd immunity was detected in the sphere of healthcare and education
First large batches of COVID-19 vaccine to be supplied in September
First of all, the vaccines will be supplied for healthcare workers and instructors, the Russian healthcare minister said
Montenegro’s ruling party loses parliamentary vote to opposition
The ruling party has only won 30 seats in the 81-seat parliament, whereas the opposition coalition has 41 seats
Russian troops to get most compact satellite communications station by year-end
The station can provide voice communications in any point of the world and the possibility of transmitting text messages and files
Washington concerned over China’s attempts to buy Ukraine’s Motor Sich
Earlier the Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office arrested Motor Sich’s shares after Chinese investors filed an application to buy a share of the engine building company
Russian fighters scrambled to intercept US bombers over Baltic Sea - defense ministry
The Russian state border was not violated, the National Defense Control Center stressed
Kremlin says situation in Belarus under control, no need to use Russian police reserve
The Russian president has pointed out that it will be used as a measure of last resort, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Indian forces block movement of Chinese troops near Pangong Lake
Sources said that there had been no physical skirmishes
French military officer suspected of spying for Russia
According to the report, the officer was serving at an Italian military base
