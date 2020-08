MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. Police in the Belarusian capital of Minsk have released TASS photo reporter Sergei Bobylev, as he himself said.

"Russian journalists have been released, police continue to check the documents of reporters from other countries," he said.

Bobylev was detained earlier on Thursday while covering a protest in Misnk.