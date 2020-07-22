Four Daesh supporters plotting terror attack eliminated in Kabardino-Balkariya,FSB reports

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terror attack in the Kabardino-Balkariya Region, prepared by supporters of Daesh [IS, Islamic State] terror group, four militants were destroyed in the process, FSB press service told TASS Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior, thwarted a terror attack against law enforcement employees of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic at the preparation stage; [the attack was] planned by the members of a cell of the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia," the press service said.

Four militants were caught in the mountainous area of Chegem district. The terrorists resisted apprehension and were eliminated.

"A ready to use improvised explosive device was found at their safe house, as well as components for explosive device, means of communications, which contained messaging history between the terror group members who discussed the planned attack," the press service said.

An assault rifle, a carbine, two handguns and ammo were also discovered at the scene. Initiation of criminal proceedings is being discussed, the press service said, adding that the investigation continues.