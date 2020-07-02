FSB shuts down illicit firearms-making network in nationwide raid

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has seized 77 weapons and 103 kilograms of TNT in a nationwide operation, the FSB public relations service told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service foiled criminal activities of 13 residents from St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region, the Kemerovo Region — Kuzbass, the Krasnodar Region, the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Khabarovsk Region who were engaged in remodeling civil arms and weapons excavated in the Second World War battle zones to reinstate their combat capabilities," the service noted.

As a result, 77 firearms were seized: two machine guns, six assault rifles, 11 submachine guns, 28 pistols and revolvers, 30 rifles and carbines as well as 23 fragmentation hand grenades, 103 kilograms of TNT, more than 13,500 bullets of various calibers and 365 basic and assembling weapon parts.

The FSB added that they shut down five clandestine workshops equipped with special tools.