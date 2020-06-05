Pressure inadmissible when investigating Norilsk accident — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Pressure is inadmissible during the investigation of the accident at the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The primary task is the emergency relief," the Kremlin’s spokesman said. "As far as we are aware, everyone is quite actively involved — all the appropriate authorities and the company are on their toes in the damage control process," he noted.

The second task is to investigate the causes of the occurrence, as stipulated by current laws, Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold a separate meeting on the emergency in Norilsk, the press secretary said. "This is not a meeting on Norilsk; the president has no [scheduled] meeting to discuss Norilsk. The president has a planned meeting on the occasion of the Environmentalist Day. The meeting will involve ecologists and animal activists and an item on the agenda will be the situation in Norilsk," he added.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk on May 29. A motor vehicle drove into the fuel spill, causing the fire outbreak. Over 21,000 tonnes of fuel escaped in total.

The petroleum products leakage has been localized and more than 200 tonnes of fuel have been gathered, the Russian Emercom told TASS earlier on Friday.