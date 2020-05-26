Almost 500 houses partially flooded in 13 Russian regions, says minister

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. Almost 500 houses are partially flooded in 13 Russian regions, and flashfloods have cut off 22 settlements, Minister for Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev told a session chaired by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Overall, 491 residential buildings, 1,461 farmlands, 14 low level bridges and ten sections of highways find themselves in the food zones in 13 Russian regions as of May 26. Twenty-two settlements have been cut off with boat links organized there," he said.

Overall, the floods have not disrupted the activity of critical services, Zinichev noted. "All necessary measures are being taken," the minister stressed.