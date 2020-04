MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Six people have been injured in the crash landing of the Mi-26 helicopter on the Yamal Peninsula on Saturday, the press service of the Ural Transport Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee informed TASS.

"According to preliminary data, six people have been injured," the press service stated.

Earlier, a source in the emergency services informed TASS that the crash could have taken place due to unfavorable weather conditions.