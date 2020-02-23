Nine Turkish citizens dead in earthquake - Interior Ministry

ANKARA, February 23. /TASS/. The death toll of Turkish citizens in the earthquake on Sunday that struck the territory of Iran near the border with Turkey reached nine people, Anadolu Agency wrote with reference to the Turkish Ministry of the Interior.

According to the ministry, at least 37 people were injured in the disaster.

An earthquake of a magnitude 5.7 was recorded on Sunday in northwestern Iran near the border with Turkey. The quake had a depth of 5 km, the epicenter was located 141 km west of the city of Tabriz (population - around 1.5 mln people).