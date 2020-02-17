Coronavirus-infected Russian national did not request evacuation from Japan — embassy

TOKYO, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Tokyo did not receive an evacuation request from the Russian national stranded on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, diagnosed earlier with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"There were no evacuation requests, either from the infected Russian national, or from the rest of Russian nationals aboard the ship. The infected woman is expected to be hospitalized in Japan," the embassy said, adding that there is no information yet on where the woman would be hospitalized.

This is the first confirmed coronavirus case among Russian nationals. Earlier on Monday, the Japanese medics registered 99 new coronavirus cases at the ship, while the total number of the infected aboard increased to 454.