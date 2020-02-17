First Russian passenger of cruise ship in Japan diagnosed with coronavirus

TOKYO, February 17. /TASS/. A Russian woman, who is onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Russian Embassy in Japan said on Monday.

The Russian national underwent medical examination for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) along with other passengers of the vessel. "The Russian will be taken to hospital soon where she will undergo treatment," the diplomatic mission said.

This is the first confirmed coronavirus case among Russians. Earlier on Monday, Japanese doctors reported 99 new coronavirus cases onboard the cruise ship, bringing the total number of those infected to 454.