One killed, over 20 injured in bus crash in West Siberia

KEMEROVO, February 9. /TASS/. One woman died and more than 20 others were injured when a bus and a truck crashed in West Siberia’s Kemerovo Region, the local emergencies medicine center told TASS on Sunday.

"A woman born in 1948 died on the operating table, she received fatal injuries," a spokesperson said.

Twenty-two others have been injured and two of them are in severe condition. 10 people are in the hospital’s admission unit and are being examined by doctors. 10 others received medical assistance at a first-aid station, the spokesperson said.