One worker dies buried by collapsing roof of sports facility in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, January 31. /TASS/. One worker died when the roof of the Peterburgsky sports facility in St. Petersburg collapsed during demounting works, Alexei Anikin, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s St. Petersburg department said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the dead body was recovered from under the debris. Three more workers, who were at the site, survived the accidents.

"A crew of four was engaged in scheduled roof demounting works. Three have survived. They are now being interviewed by investigators," he said. "There were no one but this crew at the site."

According to earlier reports, SKA Arena company began to demount Peterburgsky’s dilapidated roof. It was planned to cut 112 steel ropes suspending the roof. Eighty percent of wall and roof structures collapsed on an area of 25,000 to 28,000 square meters.

A video was posted in the internet featuring the accident shot from above. When the roof begins to collapse, a man working on its edge rushes to the hanging platform with another worker on it but fails to reach it, falling down along with the entire structure.