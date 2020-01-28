S7’s Embraer made emergency landing in Novosibirsk airport because of technical fault

NOVOSIBIRSK, January 28. /TASS/. The Embraer 170 passenger jet of S7 airline made an emergency landing in the Novosibirsk airport by the decision of the crew, press service of the Tolmachevo (Novosibirsk) Airport told TASS on Tuesday.

"The landing by the crew decision was at 17:42 pm (13:42 pm Moscow time)," the spokesperson said.

The crew of the S7 air carrier’s passenger jet en route from Novosibirsk to Yekaterinburg made a decision to return back to the departure airport due to actuated alarm signalling the airplane’s technical fault. Seventy seven passengers and two crewmembers were on board, West Siberian Office of Transport Prosecutor told TASS. The prosecutor’s office is checking the fact.

The Embraer 170 airplane is returning back to the departure airport because the flaps were not up.