5.4-magnitude quake strikes between Hokkaido and Southern Kuril Islands

TOKYO, January 28. /TASS/. A 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday near Russia’s Southern Kuril Islands, but no tsunami threat has been issued, Japan’s national meteorological agency reported.

The epicenter of the quake was between the northern Japanese Hokkaido Island and uninhabited islands of the Lesser Kuril Chain at the depth of nearly 100 km below the sea floor.

Neither injuries nor damage has been reported. The tremor was felt in Japan’s Nemuro city in northeastern Hokkaido and some other adjacent areas, according to the weather agency.