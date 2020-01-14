Number of identified victims of Iran plane crash reaches 100

TEHRAN, January 14. /TASS/. The number of identified victims of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash in Iran has reached 100, head of Tehran’s criminal prosecution Mohammad Shahriari.

"The number of victims of the Ukrainian plane crash identified due to the tireless efforts of our colleagues and forensic doctors has reached 100 people," the ISNA news agency quotes him as saying. Shahriari added that currently, the bodies of 30 passengers have been delivered to the victims’ families.

"The efforts on identifying the rest of the passengers are ongoing, the work should conclude by the end of the week," he informed.