Russian airlines continue using Iran’s airspace - federal agency

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian airlines continue to use Iran’s airspace, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency informed on its website.

"Russian airlines continue to use Iran’s airspace with security measures recommended by the Federal Air Transport Agency taken, including correcting the flight’s routes and schedule," the message informs.

The federal agency added that Russian plane crews had not noted any negative factors in the work of the Iranian air control. "Members of the session have stated that the measures taken to ensure safety of flights within the Iranian air space are enough for now," the message informs. "The Federal Air Transport Agency continues to monitor the situation. If necessary, additional security recommendations will be made for Russian air carriers."

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 travelling from Tehran to Kiev crashed near the Iranian capital shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. All people onboard, 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers, were killed. Most victims were Canadian and Iranian citizens. On January 11, Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff released a statement admitting the plane had been mistakenly shot down. According to Iranian Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the plane was misidentified as a cruise missile by the air defense force.

On January 8, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency recommended Russian passenger airlines to avoid the airspace over Iran and Iraq, as well as the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The airlines then announced alternative routes. Rossiya, Pobeda, S7, Azur Air airlines fly over Iran’s airspace, while Aeroflot carries out direct flights to Tehran. The schedule for those flights from Moscow and Tehran has been postponed by several hours starting January 11.