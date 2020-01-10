Heavy touchdown of Nordwind airplane in Antalya occurred due to strong wind

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The heavy touchdown of Russia’s Nordwind aircraft in the Antalya airport in Turkey took place due to strong wind, the Russian air carrier says on its website on Friday.

"The heavy touchdown in the Antalya airport occurred on January 10, 2020 when performing the flight without passengers from Moscow to Antalya when going around due to a windshear, with the subsequent go-around and safe landing. Damages of nose landing gear elements were found after landing," the airline said.

Nobody sustained injuries as a result of the incident, Nordwind added.