Russia’s Nordwind Airlines plane makes hard landing in Antalya

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A passenger aircraft belonging to Russia’s Nordwind Airlines traveling from Moscow has performed a hard landing in Antalya on Friday, Turkish portal Airporthaber informed.

According to the website, pilots of aircraft A321-200 with tail number VQ-BRS requested emergency landing in Antalya due to detection of smoke. During the landing, one of the plane’s landing wheels hit the fuselage, deforming it. The portal published a photograph of the damaged part of the plane.

Later, the Russian Consulate General in Antalya informed TASS that there were no passengers on the plane. "According to the information provided by the local office of Nordwind in Antalya, we confirm that a plane belonging to this company has performed a hard landing. It was flying without passengers, there have been no injuries. Only the plane suffered technical damage," the source stated.