Death toll in Philippine typhoon reaches 47 — media

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. At least 47 people were killed in Typhoon Phanfone in the Philippines, and nine people remain missing, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

CNN Philippines earlier reported that the death toll in the typhoon stood at 41.

Over 1.6 million people were affected in the Philippine regions of Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol and Caraga. Over 260,000 residential houses and around 90 administration buildings were damaged by the typhoon.

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on December 24. According to latest reports, the typhoon brought winds of around 33 m/s.