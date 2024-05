MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate has grown by 69.5 kopecks on Wednesday’s close, trading at 93.75 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Thursday.

The euro went down by 2.75 kopecks to 99.68 rubles.

The yuan was up by 0.4 kopecks, reaching 12.743 rubles.