Nearly 40 people injured in Philippines earthquake — newspaper

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least 37 people have been injured in an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude in the Philippines, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported on Monday.

Reuters earlier reported that a six-year-old girl died in the earthquake after a wall collapsed on her.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake's epicenter lay in 59 km to the south-west of Davao City (population around 1.2 million people) on the Minandao island at the depth of around 80 km.