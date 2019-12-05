Third earthquake in 24 hours occurs near Kuril Islands

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, December 5. /TASS/. Seismologists registered a third earthquake in 24 hours with a magnitude of 4.6 in the Pacific, near the Kuril Islands, the Sakhalin branch of United Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

"The earthquake occurred at 19.49 pm local time [11.49 am Moscow time — TASS]. The focal depth is 55 km; the epicenter was located 168 km eastward of Yuzhno-Kurilsk [Kunashir Island, the Kuril Islands — TASS]," the source said.

According to scientists, nobody was injured and there is no tsunami threat.

Earlier this day, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported two earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 and 5.6, which also occurred near the Kuril Islands.