Death toll in Somalia car bomb blast exceeds 90 - MP

TASS, December 28. The number of people killed in a car bomb explosion in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu may have exceeded 90, Member of Somali Federal Parliament Abdirizak Mohamed stated on Twitter.

"I was informed the death toll stands over 90 including 17 Somali police officers, 73 civilians and 4 foreign nationals. May Allah have mercy on the victims of this barbaric attack," he wrote.

Earlier, Radio Dalsan informed of 50 victims of the attack. Mogadishu Mayor Omar Filish informed in a comment to Dalsan that students of the Benadir University are among the victims of the blast.