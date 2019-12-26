Two dead, 15 hurt in commuter bus crash in Lipetsk region

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two people died and 15 more received injuries in a commuter bus crash in Russia’s Lipetsk region, a spokesman for the local emergencies service told TASS on Thursday.

"Seventeen were hurt, two of them have died," the spokesman said.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening at the 356th kilometer of the M-4 Don highway.

According to the local emergencies services, there were 17 people inside the bus. Fifteen managed to get out of it by themselves.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus fell on its side off the road.