Supreme Court of Russia evacuated in wake of bomb threats

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The building of the Supreme Court of Russia located in Moscow has been evacuated on Tuesday in wake of an anonymous bomb threat, TASS reports.

The message transmitted over the court’s intercom system calls on the judges, employees and visitors of the court to leave the premises.

All court processes have been suspended. Police units have been deployed to the court in order to verify the veracity of the threat. Earlier, 13 Moscow district courts have been evacuated over similar bomb threats.