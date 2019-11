KRASNODAR, November 30. / TASS /. The pilot of helicopter crashed near Abrau-Durso in the Krasnodar Territory killed in crash, spokesperson for the Novorossiysk administration told TASS on Saturday.

"The pilot died," the source said.

Earlier, city authorities said that the helicopter crashed in the area of the village of Abrau-Durso, Krasnodar Region. As a source in the region’s emergency services told TASS, "the helicopter crashed and caught fire." The incident occured early Saturday morning.