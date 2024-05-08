Fire at Lugansk oil depot extinguished after Ukrainian army’s overnight strike

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. A fire that broke out at an oil depot in Lugansk after the Ukrainian army’s overnight missile attack was extinguished, the emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"Rescuers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have put out the fire after an overnight attack by the Ukrainian military in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The rescuers’ professional actions have helped prevent the fire from spreading to a larger area," the emergencies services said.

Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Head Leonid Pasechnik said that five oil depot personnel had received injuries as a result of the Ukrainian army’s missile attack, according to preliminary data. The strike damaged residential buildings, electric power transmission lines and a high-pressure gas pipeline. All of the Lugansk emergencies units were involved in the fire-fighting effort, he said.

According to preliminary data, the Ukrainian army attacked the Lugansk oil terminal with ATACMS missiles. The LPR has taken all measures to eliminate the consequences of the emergency, Pasechnik said.