TASS, October 27. At least two people were killed in a mass shooting in Texas, Fox News has reported.

More than 10 others were injured. The tragedy occurred at a party for students of Texas A&M Commerce University.

According to WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely, those injured have been sent to hospitals. Hundreds of people were attending the party, many of them were Texas A&M Commerce students. However, this was a non-sanctioned event. The suspect remains at large.