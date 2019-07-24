Children’s camp in Russia’s Far East to be closed after deadly fire

KHABAROVSK, July 24. /TASS/. The children’s camp at the Kholdomi recreation center in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region where a deadly fire killed four children, will be closed, Minister of Education and Science of the Khabarovsk Region Alla Kuznetsova said on Wednesday.
"It was decided to close the camp, the children are being evacuated. Currently, there are 11 psychologists there who help evacuate them," Kuznetsova said.
The Ministry of Education did not specify when the camp would be closed.
Meanwhile, Khabarovsk Region Governor Sergei Furgal said that work to prepare the required papers was in progress.
According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Khabarovsk Region, there were 175 children in the camp.
A fire in a tent camp at the Kholdomi recreation center in the Khabarovsk Region was reported on Monday evening Moscow time. According to the latest information, 12 people were injured, including seven children, four of whom died. Five adults received minor injuries. The blaze spread to the area of 2,400 square meters: 20 out of 26 tents burned down and six were damaged.
The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case under Part 1 Section 109 ("Infliction of death by negligence") and item "B" Part 2 Section 238 ("Providing services that fail to comply with consumer life and health safety requirements") of the Russian Criminal Code. The fire could have been sparked by a failed radiator.
The regional authorities declared a three-day mourning as of July 24.