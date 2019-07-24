Children’s camp in Russia’s Far East to be closed after deadly fire

KHABAROVSK, July 24. /TASS/. The children’s camp at the Kholdomi recreation center in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region where a deadly fire killed four children, will be closed, Minister of Education and Science of the Khabarovsk Region Alla Kuznetsova said on Wednesday.

"It was decided to close the camp, the children are being evacuated. Currently, there are 11 psychologists there who help evacuate them," Kuznetsova said.

The Ministry of Education did not specify when the camp would be closed.