Light aircraft falls on a house in Chechnya

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that a light aircraft had fallen on a single-family house in a village in Chechnya.

"At 07:58 Moscow time, a report came that a light aircraft had fallen on a single-family house in the village of Novoshchedrinskaya in Chechnya’s Shelkovskoy District for an unknown reason, there was no fire. According to preliminary data, four people have been injured," the ministry said.

