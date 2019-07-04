Nuclear power unit on Russian fire-damaged submersible in working condition — top brass

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The nuclear power unit of the submersible, whose 14 crew members died in fire, is operational while the vessel will be fully repaired, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"The nuclear power unit on this vessel has been isolated and no one is in that section," the Kremlin website quoted Shoigu as saying.

The crew took all the necessary measures "to protect the unit" and that is why "it is in a full working condition," the defense chief said.

All the measures that were taken give us hope that the submersible may be repaired in a short time, Shoigu said.

"Our first conclusion is that the submarine can be repaired. Moreover, this must be done, in this particular case. We are now assessing the timeframe," Shoigu said.

Fire on the submersible

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday that 14 submariners died in fire on a submersible in Russian waters on July 1.

"On July 1, fourteen submariners - sailors died in Russian territorial waters as a result of inhaling combustion products aboard a research submersible designated for studying the seafloor and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy after fire broke out during bathymetric measurements," the statement read.

The fire was extinguished "thanks to the self-sacrificing actions of the crew," the statement added.

The submersible is currently kept at Severomorsk, the main naval base of Russia’s Northern Fleet. The causes of the incident are being investigated.

On Putin’s instruction, Shoigu arrived in Severomorsk on Wednesday where he held a meeting on establishing the causes of the deadly fire. Shoigu noted that the crew had acted "heroically" and in the first place rescued a civilian aboard the submarine, after which they continued struggling with the fire.

The perished mariners will be recommended for state awards posthumously while their families will be rendered all the necessary assistance and support, the defense minister said.

Russia’s defense chief held a separate meeting with representatives of the research submersible's developing company and ordered that measures should be worked out and implemented within the shortest time possible to repair the submersible and bring it into service again.