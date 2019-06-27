Four hospitalized after An-24 emergency landing in Siberia

ULAN-UDE, June 27. /TASS/. Thirty-three people have sought medical help following an emergency landing of An-24 jet in the Russian region of Buryatia, four of them have been hospitalized, acting head of Nizhneangarsk’s central district hospital Galina Meshkova told reporters on Thursday.

"At 13:20 (local time), 31 passengers and two crewmembers - the first officer and a flight attendant - sought medical help. Four of them were hospitalized <…> with injuries. They are in the moderate severity state," she said.

Two teenagers aged 13 and 17, one man born in 1970 and a 60-year old woman were hospitalized. Meshkova added that the first officer and the flight attendant escaped through the plane windows. An operator was inside the disposal facility building, which the plane drove into. He managed to escape and started helping those who had been injured.

Earlier, the region’s medical services told TASS that 15 out of 22 injured had been treated without hospitalization, while the remaining seven people had been hospitalized.

On Thursday morning, Angara Airlines’ An-24 took off in Ulan-Ude to travel to Nizhneangarsk. After the takeoff, one of the plane’s engines failed. According to the preliminary information, the emergency landing saw the plane overran the runway by 100 meters and drove into a disposal facility building, the fire broke out on the plane. The emergency resulted in the crew captain and a firefighter’s deaths, twenty-two people were injured, they were brought to medical facilities. A criminal case was launched to investigate the incident.