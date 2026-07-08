IMF reaffirms its forecasts for Russia’s GDP growth for 2026, 2027 at 1.1%

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed its forecasts projecting Russia’s GDP growth at 1.1% for both the current and coming years, according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report.

IMF experts left their April estimates unchanged, projecting that Russia’s GDP will grow by 1.1% in 2026. Forecast for 1.1% growth in 2027 was reaffirmed as well. According to the report, Russia’s GDP grew by 4.9% in 2024 and by 1% in 2025.

"In emerging and developing Europe, growth is expected to remain restrained at about 2 percent," the IMF said. "Stronger export revenues, in part because of higher commodity prices, provide partial relief to the economy in Russia, maintaining a growth rate of 1.1 percent," according to the report.