Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.21% to 2,238.1 and 912.97 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 3.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.454 rubles.

As of 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.13% at 2,239.84 and 913.4 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 5.6 kopecks at 11.546 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.43% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,252.38 points.