China main investor in Tatarstan — region head

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. China is the primary investment partner of the Republic of Tatarstan, with trade turnover between the two sides reaching record levels, Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said.

"The ties between Tatarstan and China are strengthening year by year, making a significant contribution to the robust partnership between our countries. Last year our trade turnover reached a record high of $3.35 bln. China is the leading investor in our republic," he said at the opening of the international SPROUTS forum.

Concerted efforts make it possible to find effective solutions, create new production chains, implement innovations, and establish sustainable mechanisms for economic growth, Minnikhanov noted.

He also emphasized the importance of the SPROUTS forum in building relations between the parties. A packed program awaits participants this year, featuring business sessions on artificial intelligence, industrial cooperation, and finance, Tatarstan’s head said, adding that special attention will also be paid to healthcare.

The fourth "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 16-19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the event’s general information partner.