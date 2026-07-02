Gasoline price hike to contribute about 0.3 pp to June inflation — Central Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. The input of gasoline price hike to June inflation will provisionally total a third of a percentage point (pp), department director at the Bank of Russia Andrey Gangan said at the Financial Congress.

"If we look at weekly figures, then we see that engine fuel changes may contribute a third of a percentage point to the price rise in June," he said.

The Bank of Russia assumes the situation will gradually normalize and the inflation splash will be a single one, the department director added. The situation with the engine fuel will also become a significant factor when making the decision on the key rate on July 24, Gangan said.