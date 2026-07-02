Banks ready for wide use of digital ruble — Central Bank chief

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. Russian banks and major trading businesses are ready for the large-scale use of the digital ruble, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at a briefing during the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"Everything is ready for the wide use of the digital ruble," she said. "Our systemic banks and major trading business are to be engaged for receiving. Everything is ready in terms of processes; we have conducted a huge preparatory effort for this stage," Nabiullina said.

The Bank of Russia is also discussing an option of digital ruble wallets opening at the banks’ balances and is exploring an idea of using smart contracts for the business, she added.