Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains at the start of the main trading session, Moscow Exchange data showed. Meanwhile, the yuan turned lower after an initial rise at the opening.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.66% at the opening of the main trading session, to 2,363.74 and 948.98 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate was up 5.6 kopecks from the previous close at the opening of the Moscow Exchange, standing at 11.675 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated gains to 2,366.9 points (+0.8%), while the RTS index stood at 952.64 points (+0.8%). By this time, the yuan had turned lower, falling to 11.5 rubles (-11.9 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose by 0.24% to 2,353.89 points at the opening of the morning trading session, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.