ASEAN countries interested in Russian energy supplies and technologies

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Energy demand in the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) continues to grow, and the region is interested in energy supplies and technologies from Russia, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said at the opening of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.

"Our energy needs in ASEAN continue to grow. This means that we need a highly developed and diversified supply chain. Russia has enormous experience in electricity generation and energy supplies," he said.

According to him, ASEAN seeks to develop cooperation with Russian businesses in LNG supplies, the creation of energy networks, and the modernization of existing systems.

"There is an opportunity to expand cooperation across many sectors, especially in the areas of energy efficiency, smart grids, hydrogen storage, and low-carbon technologies. Both sides are interested in developing these technologies," the secretary-general of the association added.

TASS is the information partner of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.